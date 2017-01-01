Indiana's struggling child welfare system to test Holcomb

wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has been mostly silent while child welfare advocates accuse his administration of bean counting resources amid a skyrocketing number of child welfare cases.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2017 10:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2017 10:11 AM
Posted By: By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has been mostly silent while child welfare advocates accuse his administration of bean counting resources amid a skyrocketing number of child welfare cases.

The accusations come as data show Indiana's system protecting abused and neglected children has been hit harder than most states by the opioid crisis.

The Department of Child Services director sent Holcomb a scathing resignation letter earlier this month. Mary Beth Bonaventura says recent service cuts and management changes "all but ensure children will die."

The crisis will test whether a state government re-engineered by Republicans in accordance with conservative ideals can adequately address a systemic problem with no easy solution.

Holcomb says his administration has boosted DCS funding by $450 million. The agency had deep budget cuts in years past.

