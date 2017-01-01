wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Indiana’s November jobless rate declines to 3.7 percent

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the state’s unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point from October’s rate.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 10:29 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 10:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate declined to 3.7 percent in November, ending a climb that began in July.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the state’s unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point from October’s rate.

The state’s jobless rate had been climbing since dipping to 3 percent in June.

Still, the state’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 4.1 percent. With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, Indiana’s unemployment has been below the U.S. unemployment rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of about 15,400 over the previous month, which was a result of about 5,500 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a roughly 9,800 decrease in residents employed.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It