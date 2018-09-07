Indiana's Lieutenant Governor stops by WTHI to talk Next Level Agenda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch, made a stop by WTHI on Friday.

She was in town to talk about the state's future, and explained the 'Next Level Agenda.'

It will allot $1 billion for several projects.

The vast majority of the money, $790 million will go toward accelerating road projects throughout the state.

Another $100 million will be used to expand broadband.

State leaders are specifically focused on bringing it to rural areas.

The third part will put $90 million into growing the trail system statewide.

Crouch said she believes Terre Haute's trails are great and will benefit from the boost.

"The ability to take the trails here in Terre Haute and grow them and then to connect the dots through the trail system throughout Indiana, we believe will give us a world-class system of trails," Crouch said.

Finally, $20 million will go toward bringing more non-stop transatlantic flights to the Hoosier state.

To see the plan, click here.