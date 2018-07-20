Indiana’s June jobless rate edges higher to 3.3 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate edged higher in June from May.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the rate was 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent in May. It follows three months where the rate was steady.
The state’s rate remained below the national rate of 4 percent. With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, the state’s unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than four years.
Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of more than 14,950 over the previous month, which was a result of more than 3,785 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a more than 11,150 increase in residents employed. Indiana’s total labor force is 3.3 million.
