Indiana’s July jobless rate edges higher to 3.4 percent

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the rate was 3.4 percent, up from 3.3 percent in June.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 4:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate edged higher in July from June.

The state’s rate remained below the national rate of 3.9 percent. With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, the state’s unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of more than 15,500 over the previous month, which was a result of nearly 3,000 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a 12,600 increase in residents employed. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.3 million.

