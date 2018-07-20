Indianapolis woman accused of trying to traffic drugs into Putnamville Correctional Facility

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis woman was arrested after investigators say she tried to traffic drugs into the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

It happened on Tuesday.

The Office of Investigations & Intelligence from the prison said they received information that 25-year-old Keysha Andrews would try to traffic a package into the prison during her next visit.

On Tuesday, when she went to visit the offender, investigators say they witnessed Andrews try to hand a package off.

She was quickly escorted out of the visiting area and questioned.

That is when investigators say she admitted to trafficking the drugs.

A field test of the package showed there was marijuana, suboxone, and meth inside.

Andrews was arrested and charged with trafficking with an inmate, dealing a schedule III controlled substance, dealing meth, and dealing marijuana.