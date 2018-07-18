Clear

Indianapolis to host 2026 Final Four

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the 2026 NCAA Final Four.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: PHIL NARDIELLO - SENIOR SPORTS PRODUCER

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the 2026 NCAA Final Four.

Scroll for more content...

It will be the ninth time Indy will host the final three games of the men’s basketball tournament. The city is also scheduled to host them in 2021.

“The state of Indiana is a place with deep roots in the basketball community, making it our privilege and honor to host the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four for the ninth time,” said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp President. “March Madness is one of the most distinguished events in collegiate athletics and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the 2026 Final Four captivates fans from across the country. We at Indiana Sports Corp are delighted that the city of Indianapolis has been awarded this opportunity and would like to thank the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee for trusting us with their event.”

Indy hosted its first Final Four in 1980 at Market Square Arena. The RCA Dome had the event in 1991, 1997, 2000 and 2006. Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted in 2010 and 2015.

The 2021 Men’s Final Four will mark the 24th time since 1940 that the men’s basketball championship has come to Indianapolis.

Indianapolis has also been the host for an NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional on five occasions (1940, 1979, 2009, 2013 and 2014) with the Regional returning in 2020. The city hosted first and second round competition in 1978, 1982, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1996, 2003, 2005 and most recently in 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Women’s Final Four has also been held in Indianapolis three times (2005, 2011 and 2016).

Other cities receiving Men’s Final Fours include Houston in 2023, Phoenix in 2024 and San Antonio in 2025.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes