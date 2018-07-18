Indianapolis to host 2026 Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the 2026 NCAA Final Four.

It will be the ninth time Indy will host the final three games of the men’s basketball tournament. The city is also scheduled to host them in 2021.

“The state of Indiana is a place with deep roots in the basketball community, making it our privilege and honor to host the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four for the ninth time,” said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp President. “March Madness is one of the most distinguished events in collegiate athletics and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the 2026 Final Four captivates fans from across the country. We at Indiana Sports Corp are delighted that the city of Indianapolis has been awarded this opportunity and would like to thank the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee for trusting us with their event.”

Indy hosted its first Final Four in 1980 at Market Square Arena. The RCA Dome had the event in 1991, 1997, 2000 and 2006. Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted in 2010 and 2015.

The 2021 Men’s Final Four will mark the 24th time since 1940 that the men’s basketball championship has come to Indianapolis.

Indianapolis has also been the host for an NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional on five occasions (1940, 1979, 2009, 2013 and 2014) with the Regional returning in 2020. The city hosted first and second round competition in 1978, 1982, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1996, 2003, 2005 and most recently in 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Women’s Final Four has also been held in Indianapolis three times (2005, 2011 and 2016).

Other cities receiving Men’s Final Fours include Houston in 2023, Phoenix in 2024 and San Antonio in 2025.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com