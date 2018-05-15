Clear

Indianapolis police arrest protesters blocking traffic

Indianapolis police have arrested several people who blocked a street outside the Statehouse as part of a nonviolent protest against poverty, racism and other issues.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 9:00 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

Members of the Indiana Poor People's campaign blocked Capitol Avenue before the arrests Monday afternoon.

WISH-TV reports eight arrests were made about 5 p.m. Police made scores of similar arrests in Missouri, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The Indiana's Poor People Campaign is a state version of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. It's also a renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign five decades ago to lift Americans out of poverty. Protest and events were planned in at least 30 states and the nation's capital on Monday.

