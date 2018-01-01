wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

Indianapolis airport sets passenger record during 2017

Indianapolis International Airport leaders say it saw a record number of 8.77 million passengers last year.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 7:52 AM
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis International Airport leaders say it saw a record number of 8.77 million passengers last year.

Airport officials say its number of passengers on both arriving and departing flights jumped about 3 percent from 2016, following a 6.4 percent jump from 2015.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the 2017 passenger figure topped the airport's previous record of 8.52 million passengers set in 2005.

Airport executive Marsha Stone says it had five record-breaking months last year, with June being the busiest month as it served nearly 420,000 passengers.

