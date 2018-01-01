Indianapolis Fire Department reviewing Flora fire probe

FLORA, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana State Police have asked experts with the Indianapolis Fire Department to review its investigation of a northern Indiana house fire that killed four young sisters.

Scroll for more content...

Sgt. Kim Riley says "it's a good practice to have 'fresh eyes' review an investigation and since this case is believed to be an arson," IFD was asked early last month to conduct the peer review.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Nov. 21, 2016, fire in Flora that killed 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch. The fire also injured their mother and two others.

The Indiana NAACP has accused detectives of covering up their bungling of the investigation. The girls all were black. State police Superintendent Doug Carter has denied that charge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.