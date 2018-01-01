Indiana trooper hurt after icy roads lead to crashes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana State Police say a trooper suffered minor injuries when another car slid into his cruiser while he worked a crash in northern Indiana on a day full of crashes and slide-offs across the state.

Master Trooper Geoffrey Gruber was treated at a hospital after the crash around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the U.S. 20 bypass south of Elkhart. A car slid from the left lane into Gruber's cruiser on the shoulder and then into an SUV that had crashed earlier. No one else was hurt.

Freezing rain and light snow causing the icy roads and led to more than 100 schools delaying starts and some in the Indianapolis area closing for the day. The IndyGo transit agency in Indianapolis temporarily halted its buses due to the icy roads.

