Clear

Indiana to receive $98 million from Obamacare lawsuit

A Multi-state lawsuit over Obamacare regulations will cause the Internal Revenue Service to return over $839 million dollars

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - In a press release Attorney General Curtis Hill today praised a U.S. District Court decision ordering the Internal Revenue Service to repay Indiana and five other states more than $839 million because of an unlawful Obamacare tax on state Medicaid programs. Of that total, the court ordered that approximately $95 million should be returned to Indiana.

Indiana joined in a multistate lawsuit filed in October 2015 against the federal government over an Obama-era regulation. Under that rule, federal authorities threatened to withhold Medicaid funds unless state taxpayers paid a portion of the Health Insurance Providers Fee to help fund the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

“The feds wrongfully took Indiana’s money to fund Obamacare,” Attorney General Hill said. “Since the federal government cannot tax the states, we are pleased to return this illegally collected money to Hoosiers.”

The five other states that now can expect repayments from the IRS are Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Texas and Wisconsin.
Indiana, meanwhile, remains involved in efforts challenging the overall constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands