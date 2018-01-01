wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 22°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 25°

wx_icon Casey 14°

wx_icon Brazil 25°

wx_icon Marshall 25°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Indiana teen killed after sledding into path of car

(Photo: Davis Collier Twitter)

Southwestern Indiana teen has been killed after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana teen has been killed after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

Scroll for more content...

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Davis Collier was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night in Newburgh, east of Evansville.

Police say Collier slid into the roadway.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The accident remains under investigation by Newburgh police.

Collier was a student at Castle High School in Newburgh.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It