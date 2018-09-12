Clear
Indiana teen charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings

Prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old Indiana boy in the suffocation deaths of his two young siblings last year, alleging in court documents that he told investigators he did it so they wouldn’t “have to live in the hell he did.”

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel said Wednesday the teen was arrested last week on juvenile charges of murder in the May 2017 killing of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and the killing two months later of his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz, at their home in Osgood, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

The teen was advised of the charges he faces at a Monday court hearing. Hertel says the judge said he’d rule on the teen’s competency before deciding if he’ll be tried as an adult.

