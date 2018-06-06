Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana teacher challenges district transgender name policy

A central Indiana teacher says a school district forced him to resign following a disagreement over a policy that calls for teachers to address transgender students by their preferred gender name rather than their birth name.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana teacher says a school district forced him to resign following a disagreement over a policy that calls for teachers to address transgender students by their preferred gender name rather than their birth name.

Scroll for more content...

The Indianapolis Star reports that former Brownsburg High School orchestra teacher John Kluge says the Brownsburg Community Schools policy goes against his religious beliefs and violates his First Amendment rights.

LGBTQ community advocates say the practice is a sign of respect and isn’t about religion or politics.

A district representative says Kluge resigned before the end of the school year. Kluge says he submitted a tentative resignation letter because officials threatened to fire him.

Kluge plans to appeal to the school board Monday to get his job back.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It