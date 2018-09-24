Clear

Indiana task force to make alcohol recommendations

An Indiana task force that's conducting an in-depth review of the state's alcohol laws is expected to recommend a boost in funding for the state agency that enforces alcohol consumption laws, rather than suggesting that Indiana expand cold beer sales.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 11:22 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana task force that's conducting an in-depth review of the state's alcohol laws is expected to recommend a boost in funding for the state agency that enforces alcohol consumption laws, rather than suggesting that Indiana expand cold beer sales.

The potential recommendation by the Indiana Alcohol Code Revision Commission would aim to create more tools for local governments to grant alcohol permits to bars and restaurants, and to generate more oversight for the resale market for alcohol permits, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Republican Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette, a member of the commission, which is made of lawmakers and industry leaders, said the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission needs more funding to hire more officers, employees and to update technology.

But Alting, who acts as a gatekeeper to state alcohol laws as chairman of the Senate Public Policy Committee, also said that creating a more robust Alcohol Tobacco Commission that could more quickly and efficiently process permits and licenses while enforcing consumption laws could "absolutely" lead to an expansion of cold beer sales. The state agency currently has a $13 million budget but fewer than one excise officer per county. There are 74 officers to enforce laws in 92 counties.

"You talk about bringing Sunday sales and cold beer sales into the 21st Century," Alting said. "How about the most important thing is the enforcement body. They're almost in the 18th Century."

Indiana is the only state to regulate the sale of beer by temperature. The regulation limits carryout beer to package liquor stores and breweries.

"Cold beer sells much more than warm beer, for whatever reason," said Scott Imus, executive director of the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association.

The Senate Public Policy Committee is expected to meet Sept. 28 to consider recommendations for legislation in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

Image

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game