Indiana stores could soon sell cold beer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana liquor stores are upset. That's because their exclusive right to sell cold beer could be gone soon.

On Wednesday, Indiana lawmakers are discussing the possibility of selling cold beer in major retailers. That includes pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores.

According to Indiana law, only liquor stores can sell cold beer, and that's any day of the week.

That's why you'll never find a refrigerated section for beer in a grocery store or other retailers in Indiana.

Today, the Public Policy Senate Committee will hear arguments and testimony starting at 12 p.m.

Senator Jon Ford from Terre Haute sits on the committee. He says he sees the positives in passing it.

“Beer is already in convenience stores. The free market guy in me thinks why not let cold beer be in there,” said Ford. “Because you can't buy beer but you can buy wine, cider, Mad Dog 22 cold. But not beer.”

Representative Clyde Kersey is skeptical. He believes it will not get enough support by March 14th when the short session is over, to be signed into law.

“I don’t know how it's going to work out because last year we had a big controversy about that,” said Kersey. “One convenient store decided to get a restaurant license to sell tacos. That gave him the right to sell cold beer. That threw a monkey wrench in the whole thing.”

Kersey is referring to the Rickers’ gas stations. They found a loophole in this cold beer argument.

As for the rest of the stores, their right to sell cold beer is being discussed Wednesday.

This bill is entirely different than the Sunday Sales bill, proposing alcohol to be sold on Sundays in Indiana.