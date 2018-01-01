Clear

Indiana residents lose lottery prizes as games close

The private company that's taken over the Hoosier Lottery's operation has ended some of the lottery's games before all the big-money prizes could be won.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The private company that's taken over the Hoosier Lottery's operation has ended some of the lottery's games before all the big-money prizes could be won.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Hoosier Lottery players have lost out on $28.7 million worth of high-dollar scratch-off prizes since IGT Indiana signed a state contract in 2012 to run nearly all of the operations of the Hoosier Lottery.

More than half of Indiana's scratch-off lottery tickets worth more than $1 million have gone unclaimed in the last five years. The lottery previously had a 10 percent rate of not awarding high-dollar scratch-off prizes.

Indiana lottery officials say the decision to end games is based on sales performance and player demand, not on the number of top prizes that have been claimed.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

