Clear

Indiana reports predict climate changes in the state

Two new Indiana climate reports say the state’s forests will likely benefit from longer growing seasons, but that the state will also face increased spring flooding and summer droughts.

Posted: May. 16, 2018 3:08 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Two new Indiana climate reports say the state’s forests will likely benefit from longer growing seasons, but that the state will also face increased spring flooding and summer droughts.

Scroll for more content...

The reports released Tuesday are part of Purdue University’s ongoing Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment.

Jeffrey Dukes is director of the university’s Climate Change Research Center. He tells the Bloomington Herald Times that Indiana’s average annual temperature has increased by 1.2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past century.

Richard Phillips is an associate professor of biology at Indiana University. He says the increase is expected to continue and intensify.

Phillips says the temperature change may benefit some animal and plant species, such as the silver maple and sycamore. But he also says the changing habitat could be detrimental to other tree species like the American basswood and Eastern white pine.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It