Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana reports fewer child abuse, neglect deaths in FY 2016

The Indiana Department of Child Services reports child neglect and abuse fatalities fell by nearly a quarter to 59 during its 2016 fiscal year.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Child Services reports child neglect and abuse fatalities fell by nearly a quarter to 59 during its 2016 fiscal year.

The total released Wednesday for the 12 months ending June 30, 2016, compared with 77 during the previous year and 66 in fiscal 2014.

The Journal Gazette reports that of the 59 deaths, 24 resulted from abuse and 35 from neglect.

The report found that 21 of the abuse deaths and 25 of the neglect deaths involved children 3 or younger. That illustrates a consistent trend nationally and in Indiana that young children are at the highest risk of abuse or neglect.

The report also said 25 deaths were determined to be accidental, 24 were homicides, four resulted from natural causes, with the rest undetermined.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

Image

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Image

A cool down is in the forecast!

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out numbers

Image

Indiana National Guard leaves to help in North Carolina

Image

Ivy Tech Transfer Fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands