Indiana report shows more growth of college graduates

Many across the state of Indiana are exciting after hearing some good news. That’s after a report was released by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

There it states more college students are sticking through and graduating from college. Including right here in the Wabash Valley.

Students like Logan Aker is a junior at Indiana State University. She went to Northview High School and now she's achieving a lifelong dream of going to college.

"Oh, I wanted to go to college no matter what I was going to go for I was going to end up here. No one else in my family did and I was like I got to do this, this is something I’ve got to do," said Aker.

Aker is not alone either not alone. In the college completion report done by the higher education commission, it shows that 40% of those Hoosiers attending college graduate on time. That number has gone up nearly 14% over the past 5 years.

The report shows graduation rates for 21st Century Scholars are improving faster than all other student populations as well. Doctor Josh Powers said the success comes from how the program is set up. Powers is the Associate VP for Student Success at ISU.

"And in recent years there has been a lot of attention to ensure that they start and finish from college and that's where a lot of gains are coming from around the state for our 21st Century Scholars," said Dr. Powers.

Aker is happy to see so many students motivated to finish college. She hopes that this will mean a brighter future.

"But it's going to show people that the young adults in Indiana are really trying to do something with their lives," said Aker.

If you would like to read the full report released by the Indiana Commission for Higher click here.

