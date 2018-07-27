Indiana opioid summit attendees hear chilling 911 call

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of criminal justice professionals who attended a summit on Indiana’s growing opioid crisis heard a chilling 911 recording that captured the anguish resulting from the epidemic.

The Herald Times reports that Marion Superior Court Judge William Nelson played the recording during Wednesday’s Opioid Summit in Indianapolis, where nearly 1,000 people listened to a woman wailing after telling a dispatcher she just found her 20-year-old son dead from an overdose.

Nelson said the man who died in 2009 was his stepson, and that the epidemic is “a national health crisis that does not play favorites.”

The summit is part of the state judicial branch’s pledge to help fight the state’s opioid problem.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that about 100 people in Indiana die from drug overdoses every month, many from opioids like heroin and prescribed painkillers.