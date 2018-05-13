Indiana official opposes 2 hunting, trapping proposals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana Department of Natural Resources official has recommended making adjustments to two proposals regarding bobcats, raccoons, opossums and coyotes that have been met with fierce opposition.

One proposal would create a bobcat hunting season, while the other would require animal control workers to kill captured raccoons, opossums or coyotes.

Sandra Jensen is the department's chief administrative law judge. She says the proposals are minimal and don't fully address the public's concerns.

More than 200 people attended public meetings and more than 2,000 comments were submitted online. Many comments said the department didn't provide enough evidence to justify a hunting season. Companies that specialize in removing animals from people's homes say the nuisance rule would hurt business.

The 12-member Natural Resources Commission is expected to vote on the proposals Tuesday.

