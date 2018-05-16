Clear

Indiana nurse accused of sex assaults on hospital patient

Authorities say a nurse at a central Indiana hospital sexually assaulted a woman three times while she was a patient under his care.

Posted: May. 16, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 3:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a nurse at a central Indiana hospital sexually assaulted a woman three times while she was a patient under his care.

Scroll for more content...

Twenty-eight-year-old Nathaniel Abraham Mosco of Hartford City was formally charged Monday with felony sexual battery. An initial hearing has not been scheduled and online court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on Mosco’s behalf.

The Star Press reports Mosco was arrested in January after the woman told police he fondled her on three occasions at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

The woman is reportedly in her 70s. She told investigators that before two of the alleged assaults, Mosco gave her pain medication she had not requested.

Indiana’s licensing database indicated that an “emergency suspension” of Mosco’s nursing license was issued in early February.

___

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It