Indiana now seeing widespread influenza activity; certain hospitals making visitor restrictions

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital reports an uptick in flu activity means stricter rules for visitors.

Scroll for more content...

The Centers for Disease Control is now reporting two flu related deaths in Indiana along with widespread influenza activity in the state.

GSH reports they are seeing an increased number of flu cases as well. Because of that they are asking the public not to visit the hospital or the inpatient units if they are showing any signs of illness.

Not only is Influenza circulating but also a gastroenteritis (stomach flu) virus is circulating within our area and the most common way to acquire both of these viruses is contact with an infected person.

“Children under the age of 16 are asked not to visit but if they must, a mask will be available for them to wear,’ stated Robin McDonald, Infection/Prevention nurse at Good Samaritan. “Outpatients that are arriving for services that are experiencing influenza-like symptoms will be asked to wear a mask while in the physician offices, clinics, emergency room or the hospital.”

Tips to avoid the flu are:

Avoid close contact with sick people

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, school or work.

Get plenty of sleep, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.

To get more information about the flu and how you can keep your family healthy, click here.