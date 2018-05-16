Clear

Indiana lawmakers create study committee on child welfare

Lawmakers will convene a summer study committee to examine systemic challenges faced by Indiana's embattled child welfare agency.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lawmakers will convene a summer study committee to examine systemic challenges faced by Indiana's embattled child welfare agency.

But that's not the only area of public policy they plan to review. Legislatives leaders announced Tuesday that they also will explore the pros and cons of medical marijuana, contemplate creating a hate crimes law and review alcohol regulations.

The state's Department of Child Services has been under scrutiny since former Director Mary Beth Bonaventura warned in her resignation letter last December that agency service cuts "all but ensure children will die."

Lawmakers specifically want to review an antiquated computer system used by the agency.

The DCS study committee will begin meeting after an outside group conducting an agency review releases a report sometime in June or July.

