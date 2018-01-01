Indiana land that harbors 2 endangered bats to be protected

HILLSDALE, Ind. (AP) — A conservation group says a heavily wooded tract in western Indiana that’s home to two federally endangered bats will be protected from development.

The Central Indiana Land Trust says the more than 250 acres of Vermillion County will remain in private ownership but its owners and the land trust have agreed to a conservation easement protecting the acreage.

The acreage that’s near the Indiana-Illinois state line includes ideal habitat for Indiana bats and northern long-eared bats. Both federally endangered species are at risk of extinction.

The property contains a dense forest with oak and tulip poplar trees that’s filled with wildflowers in the spring.

Land outside of the conservation easement will be restored with wetlands to benefit Indiana bats and other rare or endangered plants and animals.