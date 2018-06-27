Indiana in the middle of the pack for the well-being of children

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana is in the middle of the pack when it comes to a child's well-being.

Scroll for more content...

That's according to the Child Well-Being rankings.

It shows that Indiana ranks 28th in the nation overall.

When you break down the numbers, Indiana is 31st in health, 13th in education, and 24th in economic well-being.

The numbers show nearly 20 percent of Hoosier kids live in poverty.

LINK | FULL REPORT

The state's child poverty rate has actually improved in recent years, but not as much as other states.

Illinois is doing slightly better.

The Land of Lincoln ranked 22nd overall for a child's well-being.