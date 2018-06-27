Clear

Indiana in the middle of the pack for the well-being of children

When you break down the numbers, Indiana is 31st in health, 13th in education, and 24th in economic well-being.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana is in the middle of the pack when it comes to a child's well-being.

Scroll for more content...

That's according to the Child Well-Being rankings.

It shows that Indiana ranks 28th in the nation overall.

When you break down the numbers, Indiana is 31st in health, 13th in education, and 24th in economic well-being.

The numbers show nearly 20 percent of Hoosier kids live in poverty.

LINK | FULL REPORT

The state's child poverty rate has actually improved in recent years, but not as much as other states.

Illinois is doing slightly better.

The Land of Lincoln ranked 22nd overall for a child's well-being.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Clearing out and heating up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It