Indiana health agency: Flu deaths statewide 50 as of Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Health officials say the number of flu-related deaths in Indiana this season has doubled to 50 as of the first week of 2018.

The Indiana State Department of Health says in its weekly influenza report for the period ending Dec. 6 that 36 of the deaths occurred among people age 65 or older, compared with 16 deaths in that age group being reported through Dec. 30. Ten other deaths have occurred in the 50-64 age group, three in the 25-49 age group and one in the 5-24 age group.

The report says flu activity is widespread across the state.

Several Indiana hospitals have taken precautions to prevent the spread of the flu. They include barring visitors showing flu symptoms and those other than immediate family or other significant persons.

