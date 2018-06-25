Indiana committee looking to hear from you about child support guidelines, how you can make your voice heard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is asking for your thoughts on child support guidelines in the state.
A public hearing is scheduled for August 17th at 10 a.m.
It will be held in the Supreme Court Courtoom at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
The Domestic Relations Committee of the Judicial Conference of Indiana will host the forum.
If you want to speak, you must register in advance. Written comments will be accepted until August 27th.
You can send comments online or through mail. If you're sending through mail, provide it in care of the following address:
Indiana Office of Court Services
c/o Domestic Relations Committee
251 N. Illinois St., Suite 800
Indianapolis, IN 46204
