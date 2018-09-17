Clear

Indiana governor’s proposed toll road hike skips lawmakers

Indiana lawmakers say a proposed fee increase on heavy-duty commercial vehicles that use the Indiana Toll Road was negotiated without legislative involvement and with considerable secrecy.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers say a proposed fee increase on heavy-duty commercial vehicles that use the Indiana Toll Road was negotiated without legislative involvement and with considerable secrecy.

The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company would give the state $1 billion over three years in exchange for the 35 percent toll increase.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he hopes to spend the funds on roads, broadband, trails and flights.

The proposal is a tweak to a 2006 agreement that leased the tollway to a private company for an initial $3.8 billion payment.

Former Rep. Win Moses was involved in the original agreement. He says he’s surprised Holcomb proposed the amendment without much public discussion.

The Indiana Finance Authority still has to approve the new fee hike deal on Thursday.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
A few clouds to start the work week off.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds Walk to Remember

Image

Fail Fest

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Walnut Prairie Wildside hosts buy, sell and trade event

Image

O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community

Image

Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County

Image

OFFICIALS: Horse found in poor condition in Sullivan County, investigation underway

Image

Power of the Purse at the Sycamore Winery Sept 19th, 3-5pm

Image

Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park

Image

Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile marker thr

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe