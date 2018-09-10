Indiana governor plans auto-focused trade trip to Italy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch are planning international economic development trips to help strengthen the state’s automotive and agriculture industries.
The governor’s office announced Monday that Holcomb, First Lady Janet Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will lead a delegation Sept. 19-21 to northern Italy. They’ll meet with companies interested in expanding in the U.S. as well as those that operate in Indiana.
From Sept. 16-19, Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler will lead a delegation of Indiana’s agricultural leaders to Manitoba, Canada. They’ll participate in meetings with senior government and university officials and tour research facilities.
Private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation are helping to pay for the trips.
