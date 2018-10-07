Indiana getting $1M grant to help prevent school violence

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana is getting $1 million from the federal government to help prevent school violence.
The Justice Department grant to the Indiana State Department of Health is aimed at training school officials and educating students to prevent student violence and developing an anonymous reporting system for school threats that might include cellphone apps and hotlines.
The grant also is aimed at developing school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams and training for school officials to respond to individuals with mental health issues.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box says the funding will allow Indiana to address gaps in school safety and increase prevention.
