Clear

Indiana getting $1M grant to help prevent school violence

Indiana is getting $1 million from the federal government to help prevent school violence.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana is getting $1 million from the federal government to help prevent school violence.

The Justice Department grant to the Indiana State Department of Health is aimed at training school officials and educating students to prevent student violence and developing an anonymous reporting system for school threats that might include cellphone apps and hotlines.

The grant also is aimed at developing school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams and training for school officials to respond to individuals with mental health issues.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box says the funding will allow Indiana to address gaps in school safety and increase prevention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
A sprinkle or two for sunday, sunny and drier for monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero