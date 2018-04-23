Clear

Indiana gets another $11M to combat heroin, opioid abuse

A federal agency has awarded Indiana nearly $11 million for the second straight year to fight the state’s opioid abuse crisis.

The Health and Human Services funding is among $485 million recently awarded nationwide to combat heroin and opioid abuse.

Indiana was awarded $10.9 million, the same amount it received last year. That funding supports a variety of prevention, treatment and recovery services for people addicted to opioids.

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks says the federal money provides “a greater sense of hope” to people suffering from substance abuse, their families and law enforcement, first responders and medical personnel working on the epidemic’s front lines.

The grant will be administered by the state of Indiana, which will determine funding for specific programs.

