Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana gets $54M for housing, development, aid to people

File Photo

Two Indiana agencies say they’ve received more than $54 million for housing, community and economic development and aid

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indiana agencies say they’ve received more than $54 million for housing, community and economic development and aid to low and moderate-income persons and special needs populations.

Scroll for more content...

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs more than $30 million in funding for Community Development Block Grants, an increase of $3 million from last year. The agency distributes CDBG funds to rural communities to help local governments with various community projects such as improving infrastructure, downtown revitalization, improving public facilities and economic development.

HUD awarded more than $23 million to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to fund various housing programs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field