Indiana gets $54M for housing, development, aid to people

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indiana agencies say they’ve received more than $54 million for housing, community and economic development and aid to low and moderate-income persons and special needs populations.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs more than $30 million in funding for Community Development Block Grants, an increase of $3 million from last year. The agency distributes CDBG funds to rural communities to help local governments with various community projects such as improving infrastructure, downtown revitalization, improving public facilities and economic development.
HUD awarded more than $23 million to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to fund various housing programs.
