Clear

Indiana gets $10.9 million to help pregnant women, parents

Indiana is getting $10.9 million in federal funds to provide home visiting services to women during pregnancy and to parents with young children before kindergarten.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana is getting $10.9 million in federal funds to provide home visiting services to women during pregnancy and to parents with young children before kindergarten.

The funding to the Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The federal agency's administrator, George Sigounas, says the "home visiting programs help parents improve their family's health and provide better opportunities for their children."

The program serves almost 42 percent of U.S. counties with high rates of poor birth outcomes or poverty. Almost three-fourths of families participating in the program had household incomes at or below 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

This year's funding is an increase from the $10.M Indiana received last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Web exclusive weather update

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game