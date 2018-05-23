Clear

Indiana gas stations teach staff to report human trafficking

A car is filled with gasoline at a station in Windham, N.H. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Indiana gas station owners are training staff to recognize and report patrons they believe are human trafficking victims.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana gas station owners are training staff to recognize and report patrons they believe are human trafficking victims.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association announced the initiative Wednesday at the Statehouse.

Advocates say convenience stores are a focus because they are visited by a wide cross-section of people.

Already employees at 500 stores have watched a training video. The gas station association hopes to enlist more.

Store clerks are taught to call a national human trafficking hotline when they see telltale signs: customers who won’t make eye contact, speak for themselves and are with someone who is controlling.

Often victims won’t be allowed purchase items themselves.

Participating stores are also putting up hotline stickers in restrooms — one of the few places victims can get a private moment.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
A clear sky and a pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It