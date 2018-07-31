Clear

Indiana family files 2nd lawsuit in Missouri boat sinking

Tia Coleman and 10 of her relatives got on the duck boat to take a tour of Table Rock Lake during their family vacation. Only she and her nephew survived when the boat sank. (Leeta Bigbee/Family photo)

Members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank in Missouri filed a second lawsuit Tuesday, alleging the duck boat’s owners and operators ignored design problems and warnings, and put profits over people’s safety.

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 4:38 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank in Missouri filed a second lawsuit Tuesday, alleging the duck boat’s owners and operators ignored design problems and warnings, and put profits over people’s safety.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Missouri ahead of a news conference the Coleman family planned in Indianapolis to discuss their lives since the tragedy broke “our family tree.”

Seventeen people were killed when the boat capsized and sank during a storm on July 19 on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Nine of the dead were members of the Coleman family. The latest lawsuit was filed on behalf of the estates of two of those family members: Angela Coleman, 45, and Belinda Coleman, 68.

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, echoes arguments made in a lawsuit filed Sunday seeking $100 million on behalf of the estates of 76-year-old Ervin Coleman and 2-year-old Maxwell Ly. Both lawsuits allege the owners and operators of the Ride the Ducks boat put profits over people’s safety when they decided to put the boat on a lake despite severe weather warnings and design problems.

“Prior to this catastrophe, the Duck Boat industry knew that their Duck Boats were entirely unfit to be used for any purpose and had previously been responsible for dozens of deaths,” the latest lawsuit argues.

The other people killed were from Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri.

The lawsuits were filed against Ripley Entertainment Inc., Ride the Ducks International, Ride the Ducks of Branson, the Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., and Amphibious Vehicle Manufacturing.

A Ripley spokeswoman said in a statement Monday that the company remains “deeply saddened” by the accident. She said the company would not comment further because a National Transportation Safety Board investigation is ongoing and no conclusions have been reached.

Also on Tuesday, Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill introduced legislation to require that duck boats be better equipped to stay afloat or that canopies are removed to allow passengers to escape. McCaskill’s legislation would enshrine recommendations made by federal regulators after another duck boat sank in Arkansas in 1999, killing 13 people.

“Nearly 20 years ago following a similar incident, recommendations were made to help prevent tragedies like we experienced in Branson but they were largely ignored,” the Democrat said in a statement. “It’ll take some time before we know exactly what went wrong in Branson, but there’s absolutely no reason to wait to take this commonsense step.”

__

Associated Press reporter Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

___

For the latest information on this story: https://apnews.com/832af6d594054d4bb7e1e6a0bb5a5210

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests