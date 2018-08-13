Clear

Indiana doctor: Patients should be careful when buying CBD oil

An Indiana doctor is warning patients to be careful when purchasing cannabidiol following the recent state law that authorized the widespread sale of the cannabis-derived oil.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 10:49 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana doctor is warning patients to be careful when purchasing cannabidiol following the recent state law that authorized the widespread sale of the cannabis-derived oil.

Dr. Gary Gettelfinger, who practices out of IU Health Pain Center in Bloomington, has provided the supplement to more than 500 patients since it first became legal in Indiana to treat children with epilepsy, the Kokomo Tribune reported . CBD is believed to have therapeutic benefits and help with anxiety, insomnia, depression and epileptic seizures.

Some versions of cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD, can be toxic and cause a user to fail a drug test, Gettelfinger said.

"There are a hundred companies out there selling this stuff, and there are a lot of scammers among those companies," he said.

Gettelfinger recommends users buy products that are organic and certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said to check the product's absorption to ensure that it isn't too oily.

Gettelfinger said buyers also should check the levels of THC, which is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants. Indiana law prohibits CBD oil sold in the state containing more than 0.3 percent of THC.

A report issued by the World Health Organization earlier this year found that there aren't any adverse health outcomes to CBD. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved using CBD for treating any condition.

Gettelfinger said he's seen the products bring health benefits to his patients.

"You just have to try it to see if it's going to work for you," Gettelfinger said. "If you can afford it, and you get a good product ... it's worth giving it a try."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

Image

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

Image

Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart