Indiana diocese releases names of 18 accused ex-clergy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Catholic bishop of a northern Indiana diocese has released the names of 17 former priests and one former deacon who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend on Tuesday released the names of the 18 men and the places where they served, dating back to 1922.
Eight of the men are now dead. The 10 others have been removed from the ministry and two of them are incarcerated.
The diocese says the list may be updated as additional information is received.
Rhoades announced in August that he would compile and release the priests’ names in response to a grand jury’s findings that more than 300 predator priests had abused more than 1,000 children in six Pennsylvania dioceses.
