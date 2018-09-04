Clear

Indiana courts embrace texting defendants about hearings

A new service that allows Indiana trial courts to text defendants about upcoming court hearings has generated more than 135,000 texts in the first few months.

The Indiana Supreme Court says trial courts in the 33 counties and three local courts have been using the service since it became available in May.

The texts are sent automatically in any criminal case if the defendant’s cell phone number is stored electronically and the court is using the texting service through the online Odyssey court docket system.

Reminders are sent five days and one day ahead of a hearing. If a hearing is canceled or rescheduled, another message is sent.

Recipients can opt out by texting STOP in reply.

