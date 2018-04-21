Indiana collecting more DNA samples after new law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A new Indiana law about DNA profiling is adding thousands of new samples to the state's DNA database.

Numbers indicate the Indiana State Police lab has had an average of 4,200 DNA samples tested each month from January to March this year, up from 1,100 a month last year.

A state law that went into effect Jan. 1 requires police to collect a DNA cheek swab from those arrested on felony charges. The previous law only required those convicted of a felony to submit DNA samples.

The samples are entered into the Combined DNA Index System and authorities can check to see if the DNA matches any other crime in the database in Indiana and the U.S. Officials hope the increased DNA profiling will help solve more crimes.

