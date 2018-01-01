Indiana child welfare chief to offer update on agency review

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's new child welfare chief is scheduled to provide an update on an ongoing review of her beleaguered state agency.

Department of Child Services Director Terry Stigdon will give the briefing Thursday morning at the Statehouse.

The review of the agency was launched in January following the resignation of the former Director Mary Beth Bonaventura. She accused Holcomb's administration in a scathing letter of service cuts and management changes that "all but ensure children will die."

The number of children placed in foster care because their addict parents can't care for them has surged across the U.S.

But the problem is particularly acute in a handful of states including Indiana.

