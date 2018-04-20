Indiana child welfare agency calls for ending child abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s child welfare agency wants to draw attention to child abuse and neglect during April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Indiana Department of Child Services director Terry Stigdon said at a Statehouse rally Thursday that the agency is working with stakeholders to curtail abuse.

But Stigdon has had little to say when it comes to stinging criticisms lodged by former Director Mary Beth Bonaventura, who warned last December that agency service cuts “all but ensure children will die.”

Stigdon presented a proclamation from Gov. Eric Holcomb. But she didn’t take questions and was not made available for interviews.

Holcomb hired a consultant to conduct a review of the agency. But majority Republicans did not take action during the legislative session to address problems in the agency.