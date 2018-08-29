Clear
Indiana chamber won’t endorse GOP businessman for Senate

Indiana’s largest business organization says it will not endorse any candidate for U.S. Senate this year in a blow to Republican candidate Mike Braun, the founder and CEO of an automotive parts business.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest business organization says it will not endorse any candidate for U.S. Senate this year in a blow to Republican candidate Mike Braun, the founder and CEO of an automotive parts business.

It is the first time since the Indiana Chamber of Commerce began endorsing a candidate 10 years ago that it has not backed the Republican for Senate.

The chamber’s president tells The Indianapolis Star that the group found policy disagreements with both Braun and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Chamber President Kevin Brinegar says it will remain neutral in what’s regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.

Chamber officials wouldn’t specify their disagreements, but Braun has backed the chamber-opposed tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and Donnelly voted against the GOP tax plan that the group supported.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

