Indiana based film company set to roll out new movie

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana based film company is bringing it's love for the Hoosier state to the big screen.

Pigasus Pictures is a company run by two Hoosier natives and IU grads.

Their first film was called "The Good Catholic."

There was a special showing of the movie at the Indiana Theater in September.

Now, the company released their second creation.

It's called "Mrs. White Light."

It stars Judith Light, from the old tv show "Who's the Boss."

The film was shot in Bloomington.

Co-owners John Armstrong and Zachary Spicer say it is a way to showcase their passion for Indiana.

The film studio plans to make six movies in Indiana.