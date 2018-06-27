Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana auditor unveils new government transparency website

A new online tool can help Indiana residents keep track of government spending.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 11:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new online tool can help Indiana residents keep track of government spending.

Scroll for more content...

State Auditor Tera Klutz unveiled a revamped Indiana Transparency Portal website on Tuesday.

The site is a clearinghouse of data that allows users to track spending by state agency, program and year.

Personal services, employee travel and expense card purchase data can all be tracked using the website.

Klutz said the tool will increase government transparency, which she says leads to government fiscal responsibility.

Indiana had an existing website offering similar services, but it was clunky and didn’t provide as detailed of information. The redesign cost a total of $600,000.

Klutz was appointed to the office by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017. She is running for election in November against Democrat Joselyn Whitticker.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Clearing out and heating up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It