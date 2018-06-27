Indiana auditor unveils new government transparency website

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new online tool can help Indiana residents keep track of government spending.

Scroll for more content...

State Auditor Tera Klutz unveiled a revamped Indiana Transparency Portal website on Tuesday.

The site is a clearinghouse of data that allows users to track spending by state agency, program and year.

Personal services, employee travel and expense card purchase data can all be tracked using the website.

Klutz said the tool will increase government transparency, which she says leads to government fiscal responsibility.

Indiana had an existing website offering similar services, but it was clunky and didn’t provide as detailed of information. The redesign cost a total of $600,000.

Klutz was appointed to the office by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017. She is running for election in November against Democrat Joselyn Whitticker.