INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. may have violated a state ethics law prohibiting officeholders from using their names in audio, video or newspaper ads paid for with state funds.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a new television ad promoting Hill’s unclaimed property division includes text reading, “Office of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.”
The 2010 ethics statute says state officeholders can use their office title in connection with ads pertaining to official business, but they cannot use their names.
A spokesman for Hill says the office in working to take down the ads until the rules are reviewed.
The ads air as the state inspector general investigates allegations Hill groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March. Hill denies the allegations amid calls to resign from the Republican governor and legislative leaders.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com
Related Content
- Indiana attorney general may have violated law in ad
- Memo details groping claims against Indiana attorney general
- Rally to call for Indiana attorney general's resignation
- Staff from Indiana Attorney General's Office helped Rockville residents find their unclaimed money
- Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law
- House Republicans move to impeach deputy attorney general
- Judge: Indiana sex offender class violates US Constitution
- School bus violations set new record in Indiana
- Indiana defends abortion law in federal court
- Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law