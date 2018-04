TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sweet sounds of music filled the Indiana Theatre on Friday night.

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra performed Friday night.

The production was "Simon and Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, Revisited."

The show paid tribute to the concern with the same name in 1981.

Their next concert, a Beatles tribute, is set for May 5th.

