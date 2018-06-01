Indiana State University's new bike share program going well.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Just over a month ago Indiana State University's Institute for community sustainability started a new program. It’s one that plays close to the office's hope for a better environment.

Nick McCreary is the coordinator for ISU’s Sustainability office. He says they are always looking for new ideas.

"Our mission basically is to provide education to both community members and students on how to live more sustainably. And that means everything from reducing the carbon footprint which is what the spin bikes do," said McCreary.

The spin bike program allows anyone to rent a bike to get around where they need to go. All the bikes are self-locking with GPS so you don't have to return it to where you found it.

Currently, the university has over one hundred and twenty of these bikes for people to use around town. Senior at ISU Katlin Childress says its made her campus life a little easier.

"And in need to get to the arena or something I’m able to take one of the bikes across and it only takes me three or four minutes to get across instead of like ten or fifteen whenever I walk," said Childress.

Using a spin bike is easy, all you need is a cell phone and a credit card. The first step is downloading the app so you can locate bikes in your area. Then once you put money into your account you can scan that bikes QR code. Then after that your free to ride.

"These bikes will bring more awareness to our environment. More connection to the people that are on our campus so we can be more open," said Childress.

Since it began the program has prevented over 5,000 pounds of co2 from being pumped into the air and helped burn over 300,000 calories. The office of sustainability just hopes everyone will take advantage of these new bikes.

"I would love for students to get out downtown. Use these bikes to go interview for jobs. Just getting people mixed in throughout the community without burning fossil fuels, that's huge," said McCreary.

If you would like to check out the app to ride the bikes check out the apple store or the android market here.